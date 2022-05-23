Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Quarterly Performance is -8.70%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) was valued at $1.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.2502 while reaching the peak value of $1.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.2229. The stock current value is $0.43.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, NYMOX Receives RTF letter from FDA. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) reports today that it has received a Refusal to File (“RTF”) letter from FDA on Friday May 20th at 2:48 pm EST, with regard to the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Fexapotide Triflutate. You can read further details here

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.3502 for the same time period, recorded on 05/23/22.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) full year performance was -24.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are logging -81.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and -54.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $2.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3372740 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) recorded performance in the market was -3.08%, having the revenues showcasing -8.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.80M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4384, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation posted a movement of -54.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 279,205 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.25%, alongside a downfall of -24.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.70% during last recorded quarter.