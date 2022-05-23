Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is priced at $1.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.03 and reached a high price of $1.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.02. The stock touched a low price of $0.98.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Mullen Announces Hiring of Richard Curtis to President of International Operations. Curtis will oversee all international operations for Mullen Automotive with a focus on existing company partnerships and new business opportunities for Mullen’s line of electric vehicles. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -89.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -93.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 50269679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -78.97%, having the revenues showcasing 75.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 339.10M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2868, with a change in the price was noted -4.32. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -79.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 93,961,695 in trading volumes.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mullen Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.13%, alongside a downfall of -89.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 11.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.44% during last recorded quarter.