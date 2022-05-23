MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is on the roll with an average volume of 672.70K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) was valued at $4.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.68 while reaching the peak value of $4.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.53. The stock current value is $4.95.Recently in News on May 13, 2022, MaxCyte Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced that, on May 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of MaxCyte’s Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 73,700 shares of MaxCyte’s common stock to six (6) newly hired employees. The stock options were granted as material inducements to employment with MaxCyte in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the MaxCyte, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan (the “2021 Inducement Plan”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MaxCyte Inc. shares are logging -71.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.00 and $17.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 871070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) recorded performance in the market was -51.42%, having the revenues showcasing -27.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 464.01M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MaxCyte Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.42, with a change in the price was noted -5.14. In a similar fashion, MaxCyte Inc. posted a movement of -50.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 609,562 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MXCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MaxCyte Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MaxCyte Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.42%. The shares increased approximately by 12.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.63% during last recorded quarter.