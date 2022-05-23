Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) was valued at $1.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.49 while reaching the peak value of $2.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.07. The stock current value is $2.12.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, ImmixBio IMX-110 Demonstrated Improved Survival Over U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved Drug Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company) in Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study. ImmixBio IMX-110 Demonstrated Improved Survival Over U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved Drug Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company) in Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -75.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $8.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 111259756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) recorded performance in the market was -40.45%, having the revenues showcasing -40.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.60M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immix Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.97, with a change in the price was noted -1.49. In a similar fashion, Immix Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -41.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,761,399 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMMX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Immix Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Immix Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.45%. The shares increased approximately by 62.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 42.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.78% during last recorded quarter.