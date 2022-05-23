Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) was valued at $26.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.06 while reaching the peak value of $28.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.46. The stock current value is $28.88.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced it will release earnings results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after market closing in New York. You can read further details here

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.98 on 05/20/22, with the lowest value was $13.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) full year performance was 244.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -0.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 280.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.60 and $28.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 506765 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) recorded performance in the market was 60.18%, having the revenues showcasing 28.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 488.94M, as it employees total of 596 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.23, with a change in the price was noted +12.09. In a similar fashion, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +72.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 443,218 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIN is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical breakdown of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 105.26%, alongside a boost of 244.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.36% during last recorded quarter.