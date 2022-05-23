Gear up for the change! Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has hit the volume of 19643466

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is priced at $116.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $120.89 and reached a high price of $121.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $119.76. The stock touched a low price of $114.92.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and Zynga Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposals Related to Pending Transaction. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), two leaders in interactive entertainment, announced today that the stockholders of each organization have approved all proposals related to Take-Two’s combination with Zynga at each company’s respective Special Meeting of Stockholders. As a result, the closing of the business combination is expected to occur on May 23, 2022 before market open, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions. Shares of Zynga will cease trading after the market close on May 20, 2022, and following the closing, Zynga will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ exchange. You can read further details here

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $182.25 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $101.85 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) full year performance was -37.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares are logging -40.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.85 and $195.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19643466 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) recorded performance in the market was -34.66%, having the revenues showcasing -26.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.87B, as it employees total of 7799 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 149.33, with a change in the price was noted -63.27. In a similar fashion, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted a movement of -35.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,575,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTWO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.26%, alongside a downfall of -37.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.74% during last recorded quarter.