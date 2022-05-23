Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $26.25

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is priced at $13.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.46 and reached a high price of $13.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.45. The stock touched a low price of $8.39.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Foghorn Therapeutics Provides Update on Phase 1 Study of FHD-286 in Relapsed and/or Refractory AML and MDS. Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) on a partial clinical hold. The partial clinical hold was initiated by the FDA following the report of a recent death that occurred in a subject with potential differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with AML/MDS therapeutics that induce differentiation, an effect that is believed to be on-target for the proposed mechanism of action for FHD-286. The FDA has requested a review of the safety database, risk mitigation strategies and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels. You can read further details here

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.34 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) full year performance was 34.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -44.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.01 and $24.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1099974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) recorded performance in the market was -40.88%, having the revenues showcasing 28.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 474.82M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

The Analysts eye on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.67, with a change in the price was noted -6.74. In a similar fashion, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -33.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.02%, alongside a boost of 34.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.52% during last recorded quarter.