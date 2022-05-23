Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is on the roll with an average volume of 304.00K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) was valued at $1.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.495 while reaching the peak value of $0.5001 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.40. The stock current value is $0.41.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Evofem Biosciences Announces Pricing of Approximately $26.6 Million Public Offering. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVFM) (Evofem) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 22,665,000 shares of its common stock, 12,835,000 pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock to certain investors and warrants to purchase up to 71,000,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $0.75, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $0.749, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share. The common warrants have an exercise price of $0.75 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants being offered in the offering are being sold by Evofem. The gross proceeds from the offering to Evofem, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any proceeds that may be received upon exercise of the common warrants, are expected to be approximately $26.6 million. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Evofem Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.1000 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) full year performance was -96.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -98.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and -59.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $21.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20856406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) recorded performance in the market was -92.81%, having the revenues showcasing -94.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.00M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Analysts verdict on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.9704, with a change in the price was noted -5.64. In a similar fashion, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -93.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 507,582 in trading volumes.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Evofem Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -94.37%, alongside a downfall of -96.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -64.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -86.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -94.48% during last recorded quarter.