Do Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) beta value of 2.38 signposts another twist?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is priced at $22.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.33 and reached a high price of $21.725, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.36. The stock touched a low price of $20.885.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.09 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 173.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging 1.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.20 and $21.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3564655 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 73.94%, having the revenues showcasing 38.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.62B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.36, with a change in the price was noted +9.90. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +81.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,647,179 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical breakdown of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cenovus Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.14%, alongside a boost of 173.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.97% during last recorded quarter.