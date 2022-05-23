ConocoPhillips (COP): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

ConocoPhillips (COP) is priced at $108.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $105.13 and reached a high price of $107.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $105.02. The stock touched a low price of $102.19.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, ConocoPhillips Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results; Announces Increase in Planned 2022 Return of Capital to $10 Billion and Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 per share, compared with first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.0 billion, or $0.75 per share. Excluding special items, first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $4.3 billion, or $3.27 per share, compared with first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.9 billion, or $0.69 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of a tax benefit related to closure of an audit, a gain associated with the Indonesia divestiture and a gain on Cenovus Energy (CVE) equity. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $108.67 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value was $72.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 89.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -0.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.11 and $108.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3294273 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 45.93%, having the revenues showcasing 17.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.31B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

The Analysts eye on ConocoPhillips (COP)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the ConocoPhillips a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.58, with a change in the price was noted +35.28. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +48.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,439,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.63%.

Considering, the past performance of ConocoPhillips, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.25%, alongside a boost of 89.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.52% during last recorded quarter.