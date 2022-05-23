Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 21.84M

At the end of the latest market close, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) was valued at $21.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.15 while reaching the peak value of $22.3299 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.96. The stock current value is $22.69.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Ranked 171 on Fortune 500 list for 2022. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it was named to the Fortune 500 list for the first time since its transformation from a mining company to become the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America. Cleveland-Cliffs’ 2021 revenue of $20.4 billion earned Cleveland-Cliffs the ranking of 171 on the list for 2022, surpassing its previous highest ranking ever of 366 in 2012. The Fortune 500 list ranks companies that are incorporated and operate in the U.S. by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. You can read further details here

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.04 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $15.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was 20.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -33.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.81 and $34.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6255385 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was 0.09%, having the revenues showcasing 14.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.33B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.84. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of +8.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,707,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.44%, alongside a boost of 20.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.14% during last recorded quarter.