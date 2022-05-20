WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It is currently valued at $33.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.01, after setting-off with the price of $33.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $32.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $33.70.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Leading California Portable Classroom Provider. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that it has acquired Elite Modular Leasing and Sales, Inc. The transaction was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit agreement. This acquisition adds approximately 900 modular units to the Company’s existing operations throughout California. You can read further details here

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.00 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $31.97 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) full year performance was 17.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares are logging -20.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.15 and $42.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2388250 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recorded performance in the market was -18.22%, having the revenues showcasing -10.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.96B, as it employees total of 4700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.20, with a change in the price was noted -7.59. In a similar fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -18.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,929,007 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 1.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical breakdown of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.67%, alongside a boost of 17.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.84% during last recorded quarter.