Why is Urban Edge Properties (UE) down -4.17% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Urban Edge Properties (UE). It is currently valued at $18.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.03, after setting-off with the price of $18.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.93.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Urban Edge Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. — Declares Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.16 per Share –. You can read further details here

Urban Edge Properties had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.96 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $16.97 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) full year performance was -4.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban Edge Properties shares are logging -10.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.00 and $20.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1317790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban Edge Properties (UE) recorded performance in the market was -4.37%, having the revenues showcasing -0.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B, as it employees total of 116 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Urban Edge Properties (UE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.63, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Urban Edge Properties posted a movement of -2.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,073,764 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical breakdown of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Edge Properties in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Urban Edge Properties, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.42%, alongside a downfall of -4.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.76% during last recorded quarter.