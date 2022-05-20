Take note of this Trade Activity: 9F Inc. (JFU)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 9F Inc. (JFU), which is $1.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.10 after opening rate of $0.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.90 before closing at $0.95.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, 9F Inc. Accelerates Its Transformation into a New Digital Blockchain Securities Brokerage Platform. 9F Inc. (“9F” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU), an innovative blockchain-based digital securities brokerage platform and service technology company, today announced that it is implementing a series of strategic changes aimed at transforming the Company from a leading financial technology service provider focused on personal credit technology to a cutting-edge digital and blockchain-based securities brokerage company with equity-based securities brokerage services and digital asset technology services at the center of its offerings. Leveraging the decades-long track record of its wholly-owned licensed brokerage firm, and empowered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, the Company is committed to becoming a global platform for the investment in, and trading of, securities and digital assets, providing users worldwide with global investments in stocks, debt securities and digital asset management services, with a primary focus on stocks traded on the U.S. and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The Company’s brokerage operation is headquartered in Hong Kong, supported by branch offices in Mainland China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries. You can read further details here

9F Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

9F Inc. (JFU) full year performance was -20.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 9F Inc. shares are logging -66.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $3.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 696219 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 9F Inc. (JFU) recorded performance in the market was -5.45%, having the revenues showcasing -13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 215.66M, as it employees total of 1091 workers.

9F Inc. (JFU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 9F Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9739, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, 9F Inc. posted a movement of -5.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 106,427 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

9F Inc. (JFU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of 9F Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.39%, alongside a downfall of -20.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.33% during last recorded quarter.