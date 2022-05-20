Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) was up 0.57%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). It is currently valued at $11.45. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.39.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.62 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.33 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) full year performance was -24.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -28.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.33 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 612204 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) recorded performance in the market was -26.99%, having the revenues showcasing -18.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.41B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.42, with a change in the price was noted -4.01. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of -25.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 892,236 in trading volumes.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.07%, alongside a downfall of -24.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.29% during last recorded quarter.