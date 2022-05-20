Here is why Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.81%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), which is $77.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $82.38 after opening rate of $78.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $78.67 before closing at $80.84.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Booz Allen Hamilton Names Kristine Martin Anderson as Chief Operating Officer. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that Kristine Martin Anderson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Anderson, an Executive Vice President, is a member of the firm’s leadership team and currently President of the firm’s Civil Sector. You can read further details here

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.46 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $69.68 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) full year performance was -1.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares are logging -15.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.68 and $91.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 695453 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) recorded performance in the market was -4.66%, having the revenues showcasing 9.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.65B, as it employees total of 29500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 83.35, with a change in the price was noted -7.23. In a similar fashion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation posted a movement of -8.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,074,946 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAH is recording 2.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.57.

Technical breakdown of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.98%, alongside a downfall of -1.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.44% during last recorded quarter.