GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) was valued at $5.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.83 while reaching the peak value of $5.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.77. The stock current value is $5.86.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Jasper County, Texas Streamlines Budgeting Operations With Questica Solutions. Jasper becomes fourth local government in Texas to select Questica in 2022. You can read further details here

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.79 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) full year performance was -11.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -27.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $8.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 886271 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) recorded performance in the market was -12.99%, having the revenues showcasing 35.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 343.97M, as it employees total of 395 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,082 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTYH is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)

Raw Stochastic average of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.68%, alongside a downfall of -11.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.58% during last recorded quarter.