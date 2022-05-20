Genius Group Limited (GNS): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is priced at $6.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.86 and reached a high price of $6.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.85. The stock touched a low price of $5.79.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, Global Impact Investor Summit: Top 10 Investment Trends 2022. At the recent Global Impact Investor Summit 2022 hosted on the Edtech platform GeniusU, and attended by over 2,000 investors from 100 countries, keynote speakers including: World-renowned investor Jim Rogers; Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group; Marcus de Maria; Founder and Chairman of Investment Mastery; Simon Zutshi, Founder & CEO of property investors network; and Mark Robinson, Founder of International Academy of Wealth, shared their top 10 investment trends for 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -82.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.07 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1205963 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was -79.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 137.73M, as it employees total of 254 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genius Group Limited (GNS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Genius Group Limited (GNS): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genius Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.02%. The shares increased approximately by 10.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.35% in the period of the last 30 days.