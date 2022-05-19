The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

At the end of the latest market close, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) was valued at $2.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.70 while reaching the peak value of $2.855 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.61. The stock current value is $2.71.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Astra Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Astra Space Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.95 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) full year performance was -73.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astra Space Inc. shares are logging -84.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $16.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1060783 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) recorded performance in the market was -61.76%, having the revenues showcasing -26.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 633.69M, as it employees total of 324 workers.

Analysts verdict on Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.14, with a change in the price was noted -5.30. In a similar fashion, Astra Space Inc. posted a movement of -66.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,966,117 in trading volumes.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Astra Space Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.37%, alongside a downfall of -73.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.18% during last recorded quarter.