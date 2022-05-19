Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), which is $5.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.27 after opening rate of $6.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.15 before closing at $6.22.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, SoundHound Signs 7-Year Agreement with Hyundai and Reports Q1 Earnings with $230 Million in Cumulative Bookings. Conversational AI leader to provide an integrated Edge+Cloud voice interface in over 22 languages, bundled with music recognition and monetization via voice commerce. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -71.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.33 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 637906 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was -30.80%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOUN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.80%.