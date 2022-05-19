Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is priced at $27.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.16 and reached a high price of $28.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.70. The stock touched a low price of $26.0699.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Canadian Solar Ranks No.1 in Cumulative Capacity of Solar Projects Awarded in Japan’s Solar Auction Program. Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Solar Projects K.K. together with its owned special purpose vehicles (SPVs), topped the ranking of cumulative capacity of solar projects awarded under Japan’s feed-in tariff (FIT) auction program since its launch in 2017, according to a latest research published by Clean Tech Lab, Nikkei BP Intelligence Group. Canadian Solar’s cumulative successful bids of 180 MWac under the FIT auction program is nearly twice of that of the second ranked. You can read further details here

Canadian Solar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.43 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $22.15 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) full year performance was -26.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Solar Inc. shares are logging -43.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.15 and $48.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 972310 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) recorded performance in the market was -12.88%, having the revenues showcasing -7.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.62B, as it employees total of 13535 workers.

Specialists analysis on Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.19, with a change in the price was noted -3.85. In a similar fashion, Canadian Solar Inc. posted a movement of -12.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 996,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSIQ is recording 1.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Solar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.87%, alongside a downfall of -26.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.75% during last recorded quarter.