BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), which is $9.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.72 after opening rate of $7.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.4391 before closing at $7.60.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, BigBear.ai Announces Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, will conduct its first Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) by virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company’s proxy statement has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the Company’s investor relations website. You can read further details here

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.12 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/14/22.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) full year performance was -4.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -42.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $16.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 942269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 62.72%, having the revenues showcasing 75.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 665 workers.

Analysts verdict on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.41, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +34.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 583,999 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBAI is recording 1.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.56.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.81%, alongside a downfall of -4.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.43% during last recorded quarter.