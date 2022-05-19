AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), which is $0.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.232 after opening rate of $0.2235 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2229 before closing at $0.22.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Realigning cost structure from a focus on commercialization to a focus on development to advance late-stage pipeline; expected to result in annual savings of $9 million. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6499 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -81.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -86.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $1.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 564917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -59.55%, having the revenues showcasing -45.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.27M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

The Analysts eye on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3682, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -59.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,061,103 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.22%.

Considering, the past performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.08%, alongside a downfall of -81.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.74% during last recorded quarter.