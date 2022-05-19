A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quantum Corporation (QMCO), which is $1.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.88 after opening rate of $1.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.78 before closing at $1.77.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 8th. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after the close of the market. Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results. You can read further details here

Quantum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) full year performance was -79.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum Corporation shares are logging -80.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $9.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 546669 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) recorded performance in the market was -67.39%, having the revenues showcasing -36.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 153.00M, as it employees total of 827 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2030, with a change in the price was noted -3.39. In a similar fashion, Quantum Corporation posted a movement of -65.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 583,668 in trading volumes.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quantum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.79%, alongside a downfall of -79.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.17% during last recorded quarter.