Sunworks Inc. (SUNW): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), which is $1.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.895 after opening rate of $1.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.74 before closing at $1.66.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Sunworks Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Financial results for the first quarter of 2022 include the operating results of Solcius, acquired on April 8, 2021, with no corresponding contribution in the same period last year. You can read further details here

Sunworks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1100 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) full year performance was -77.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sunworks Inc. shares are logging -84.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $11.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1074362 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) recorded performance in the market was -39.09%, having the revenues showcasing -21.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.44M, as it employees total of 495 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sunworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3758, with a change in the price was noted -1.47. In a similar fashion, Sunworks Inc. posted a movement of -44.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,970,553 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SUNW is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Sunworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sunworks Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.24%, alongside a downfall of -77.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.10% during last recorded quarter.