This is to seal it as NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are up 262.94% from its 52-week low

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is priced at $6.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.14 and reached a high price of $6.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.09. The stock touched a low price of $6.015.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, NEXT Carbon Solutions and California Resources Corporation Agree to FEED Study. NEXT Carbon Solutions (NCS), a subsidiary of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) today jointly announced the execution of an agreement (Agreement) to further explore the decarbonization of CRC’s Elk Hills Power Plant. Through the deployment of NCS’ proprietary post-combustion carbon capture processes for CRC’s CalCapture CCS+ project, the companies seek to capture and utilize the emissions from the Elk Hills Power Plant for permanent storage in oil producing reservoirs. You can read further details here

NextDecade Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.81 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $2.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) full year performance was 236.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextDecade Corporation shares are logging -14.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 262.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.84 and $7.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 998114 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) recorded performance in the market was 133.68%, having the revenues showcasing 217.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 715.02M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.07, with a change in the price was noted +3.75. In a similar fashion, NextDecade Corporation posted a movement of +128.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,167,044 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NextDecade Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.89%, alongside a boost of 236.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 217.14% during last recorded quarter.