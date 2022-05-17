Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is on the roll with an average volume of 432.16K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) was valued at $15.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.33 while reaching the peak value of $18.3786 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.33. The stock current value is $18.08.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE: TNK) today reported the Company’s results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:. You can read further details here

Teekay Tankers Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.38 on 05/16/22, with the lowest value was $9.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) full year performance was 25.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares are logging 2.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.89 and $17.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1072175 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) recorded performance in the market was 65.87%, having the revenues showcasing 62.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 609.30M.

Analysts verdict on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.29, with a change in the price was noted +6.85. In a similar fashion, Teekay Tankers Ltd. posted a movement of +61.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNK is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Teekay Tankers Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Teekay Tankers Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.05%, alongside a boost of 25.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.15% during last recorded quarter.