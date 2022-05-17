Recent Change of -9.55% in the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN), which is $3.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.69 after opening rate of $3.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.20 before closing at $3.56.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Heliogen to Restate Full Year 2021 Financials. First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call Now Scheduled for May 23rd. You can read further details here

Heliogen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) full year performance was -66.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heliogen Inc. shares are logging -80.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $16.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 650620 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) recorded performance in the market was -79.25%, having the revenues showcasing -31.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 492.76M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

The Analysts eye on Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Heliogen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Heliogen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Heliogen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.74%, alongside a downfall of -66.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.34% during last recorded quarter.