Hecla Mining Company (HL): Investing has never been easier

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is priced at $4.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.57 and reached a high price of $4.605, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.55. The stock touched a low price of $4.42.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Hecla to Participate at BofA Securities Mining Conference and B Riley Securities Investor Conference. Releases CEO webcast regarding Q1 2022 results. You can read further details here

Hecla Mining Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.66 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) full year performance was -48.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hecla Mining Company shares are logging -52.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.07 and $9.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7317819 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded performance in the market was -13.38%, having the revenues showcasing -17.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.25B, as it employees total of 1650 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Hecla Mining Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.75, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, Hecla Mining Company posted a movement of -13.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,852,967 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical rundown of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Hecla Mining Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.54%, alongside a downfall of -48.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.64% during last recorded quarter.