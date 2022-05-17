Boiling and ready to burst as My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last month performance was -30.42%

For the readers interested in the stock health of My Size Inc. (MYSZ). It is currently valued at $0.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.225, after setting-off with the price of $0.222. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.24.Recently in News on May 13, 2022, MySize Reports First Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by Record 1400% Growth to $404,000 Revenue in Q1 2022. Reiterates 2022 Guidance of At Least $5 Million Revenue Based on Existing Business. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5599 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1903 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -82.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -92.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $2.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2013263 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -56.93%, having the revenues showcasing -36.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.22M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Analysts verdict on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3638, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of -64.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 939,202 in trading volumes.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of My Size Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.29%, alongside a downfall of -82.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.74% during last recorded quarter.