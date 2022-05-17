Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) was valued at $1.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.07 while reaching the peak value of $1.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.07. The stock current value is $1.26.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. – Sales increased 48% from Q4 2021 –. You can read further details here

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6600 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) full year performance was -51.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -61.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4148609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) recorded performance in the market was 21.15%, having the revenues showcasing 26.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.57M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1583, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +16.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,984,182 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RKDA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.04%, alongside a downfall of -51.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.04% during last recorded quarter.