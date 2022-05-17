Analysts Mean recommendation for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), which is $0.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.40 after opening rate of $0.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.33 before closing at $0.33.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, ION completes Colombia Caribe 2D reprocessing program providing enhanced regional understanding of the Caribbean offshore. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) announced today that it has completed reprocessing of the prestack time and depth imaging of over 62,000 km of legacy data acquired from the National Hydrocarbon Agency of Colombia (ANH) for its Colombia Caribe 2D reprocessing program. This multi-client reprocessing provides consistent parameterization of 18 surveys with vintages ranging from 1982 through 2014. In combination with PanamaSPAN and AntillesSPAN, the program provides basin-wide coverage of the Caribbean. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -81.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -85.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1901947 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -57.40%, having the revenues showcasing -23.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.21M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7215, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -64.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,465,781 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.37%, alongside a downfall of -81.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.69% during last recorded quarter.