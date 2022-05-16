The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

At the end of the latest market close, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) was valued at $21.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.70 while reaching the peak value of $22.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.585. The stock current value is $21.91.Recently in News on May 10, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs and Its Employees Donate to Address Food Insecurity Across North America and in Ukraine. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its philanthropic organization, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, is committed to addressing food insecurity as one of its key areas of social responsibility. Since the start of 2022, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation has made cash contributions totaling more than $1 million to food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation also recently pledged a donation of $100,000 to support the people of Ukraine through the World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization noted to be first to the frontlines providing meals in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and surrounding countries. In addition to these direct grants, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation matches personal donations by employees to qualifying non-profits through its Employee Giving and Matching Gift Program. You can read further details here

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.04 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $15.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was 11.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -35.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.81 and $34.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6110005 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was -0.18%, having the revenues showcasing 14.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.15B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of +9.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,543,619 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.29%, alongside a boost of 11.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.85% during last recorded quarter.