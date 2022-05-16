The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is priced at $0.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4446 and reached a high price of $0.4864, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.46. The stock touched a low price of $0.4402.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus”) (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market closes. You can read further details here

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9400 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.4221 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) full year performance was -95.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $31.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4075824 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) recorded performance in the market was -81.15%, having the revenues showcasing -64.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.80M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2853, with a change in the price was noted -2.59. In a similar fashion, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -84.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,004,154 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.26%, alongside a downfall of -95.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.77% during last recorded quarter.