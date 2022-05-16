The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

At the end of the latest market close, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8351 while reaching the peak value of $1.0401 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.83. The stock current value is $1.04.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Aurora Mobile Deepens Cooperation with a Market-leading Global New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has deepened cooperation with a market-leading global new energy vehicle manufacturer. According to the new partnership agreement, Aurora Mobile will provide the automaker with intelligent messaging, smart user operations and other service solutions. The Company announced the first partnership agreement with the automaker on December 22, 2020. The total contract value is more than 4 times compared with the first agreement, demonstrating the customer’s trust and confidence in building a long-term partnership with Aurora Mobile to empower their smart driving experience for customers. You can read further details here

Aurora Mobile Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) full year performance was -63.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aurora Mobile Limited shares are logging -71.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 686826 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 1.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.20M, as it employees total of 541 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aurora Mobile Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0022, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Aurora Mobile Limited posted a movement of +2.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 242,095 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JG is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aurora Mobile Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.25%, alongside a downfall of -63.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.96% during last recorded quarter.