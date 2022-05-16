Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), which is $2.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.10 after opening rate of $2.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.42 before closing at $2.68.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Acquire Redbox, Creating Premier Independent Entertainment Company. Combination creates leading independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment for value conscious consumers. You can read further details here

Redbox Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 05/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) full year performance was -72.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -89.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $27.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4224723 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) recorded performance in the market was -63.83%, having the revenues showcasing 24.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.59M, as it employees total of 1408 workers.

The Analysts eye on Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Redbox Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.82, with a change in the price was noted -5.72. In a similar fashion, Redbox Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -65.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,284,521 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Redbox Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Redbox Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.04%, alongside a downfall of -72.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -56.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.07% during last recorded quarter.