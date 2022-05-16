Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) Quarterly Performance is -59.38%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) is priced at $0.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7315 and reached a high price of $0.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.71.Recently in News on May 10, 2022, Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference. Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies. You can read further details here

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5300 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) full year performance was -92.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares are logging -94.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $17.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) recorded performance in the market was 22.09%, having the revenues showcasing -59.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.20M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3810, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. posted a movement of +1.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,961,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KAVL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.55%, alongside a downfall of -92.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.38% during last recorded quarter.