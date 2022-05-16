Here is why Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), which is $2.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.54 after opening rate of $2.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.38 before closing at $2.51.

Nordic American Tankers Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.35 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) full year performance was -24.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares are logging -28.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $3.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6064860 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) recorded performance in the market was 48.52%, having the revenues showcasing 61.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 461.79M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.02, with a change in the price was noted +0.96. In a similar fashion, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted a movement of +53.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,880,356 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAT is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical breakdown of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nordic American Tankers Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.57%, alongside a downfall of -24.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.94% during last recorded quarter.