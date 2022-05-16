Gear up for the change! Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has hit the volume of 507302

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), which is $4.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.70 after opening rate of $5.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.3331 before closing at $4.95.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Cerberus Sentinel to Participate at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022. via InvestorWire — Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced today the management team will present virtually at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:45 pm (ET). Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.78 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares are logging -91.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $50.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507302 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) recorded performance in the market was -77.08%, having the revenues showcasing 28.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 526.52M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.78, with a change in the price was noted +2.46. In a similar fashion, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation posted a movement of +122.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 749,912 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.08%. The shares increased approximately by 3.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.82% during last recorded quarter.