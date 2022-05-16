Do ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) beta value of 1.84 signposts another twist?

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is priced at $0.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.22 and reached a high price of $0.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.20. The stock touched a low price of $0.2173.Recently in News on May 13, 2022, ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Special Distribution of Shares of Industrial Human Capital, Inc.. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a special distribution to ShiftPixy shareholders in the form of shares of common stock of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE: AXH), the special purpose acquisition company, or “SPAC”, in which ShiftPixy currently owns an approximate 15% ownership stake. All ShiftPixy shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022, will receive their pro rata share of AXH common stock equal in proportion to their percentage holdings of ShiftPixy common stock issued and outstanding, subject to certain conditions described below. The exact number of shares of AXH common stock to be received by ShiftPixy shareholders for each share of ShiftPixy common stock will be determined immediately before the record date based on the number of shares of ShiftPixy common stock outstanding on an as-converted and as-exercised basis. The AXH shares are expected to be distributed to eligible ShiftPixy shareholders as soon as practicable following the completion of AXH’s initial business combination, subject to a registration statement covering the AXH shares being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Fractional shares will not be issued, and no distributions will be made in lieu of fractional shares. There is no assurance that AXH will be able to successfully complete its initial business combination, in which case AXH would cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up and the AXH common stock will be worthless. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0300 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.1721 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -77.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -86.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 196.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $3.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 176811989 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -56.41%, having the revenues showcasing -48.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.70M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8234, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -27.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,293,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIXY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ShiftPixy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.78%, alongside a downfall of -77.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 98.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.48% during last recorded quarter.