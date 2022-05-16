Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.73M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). It is currently valued at $0.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1359, after setting-off with the price of $0.1198. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.1171 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.13.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Color Star CEO Invited to Attend NFT Atlanta Conference. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that its CEO Lucas Capetian has been invited to attend the NFT Atlanta Conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia between the 24th and 27th of May. Mr. Capetian will participate remotely via video call, along with NBA stars, international investors, and entrepreneurs. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8981 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.1086 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -86.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -88.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5481581 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -74.13%, having the revenues showcasing -72.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.60M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Specialists analysis on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3155, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -72.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,879,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.89%, alongside a downfall of -86.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.34% during last recorded quarter.