Boiling and ready to burst as Fanhua Inc. (FANH) last month performance was -4.76%

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) is priced at $6.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.62 and reached a high price of $6.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.61. The stock touched a low price of $5.48.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Fanhua Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC. Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2022. The 2021 20-F can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. You can read further details here

Fanhua Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.84 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/22.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) full year performance was -56.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fanhua Inc. shares are logging -62.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.30 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 724086 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fanhua Inc. (FANH) recorded performance in the market was -17.58%, having the revenues showcasing -8.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.08M, as it employees total of 5785 workers.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fanhua Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.81, with a change in the price was noted -1.80. In a similar fashion, Fanhua Inc. posted a movement of -23.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 54,870 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FANH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fanhua Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fanhua Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.81%, alongside a downfall of -56.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.12% during last recorded quarter.