Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Yunji Inc. (YJ) is priced at $1.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.04 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.10. The stock touched a low price of $1.01.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Yunji Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.5349 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was -40.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -48.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1051803 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was 75.97%, having the revenues showcasing 43.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 234.53M, as it employees total of 655 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yunji Inc. (YJ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8899, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of +88.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,781 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yunji Inc. (YJ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yunji Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.58%, alongside a downfall of -40.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.79% during last recorded quarter.