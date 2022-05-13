Market data suggests positive returns on Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX), which is $2.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.50 after opening rate of $1.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.86 before closing at $1.84.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Compass Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress. The FDA cleared the investigational new drug application for CTX-009 (DLL4 X VEGF-A bispecific) in January allowing the Company to expand the ongoing Phase 2 study in patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC) to a global study and initiate dosing patients in the United States in early Q3 of 2022. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5000 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -61.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $5.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 690259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) recorded performance in the market was -27.44%, having the revenues showcasing 7.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 206.86M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0200, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, Compass Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -24.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 181,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Compass Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.44%. The shares increased approximately by 53.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 45.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.98% during last recorded quarter.