LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 268.81K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT), which is $0.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.99 after opening rate of $0.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9003 before closing at $0.92.Recently in News on May 13, 2022, LiqTech Prices Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) (“LiqTech” or the “Company”), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15,635,850 shares of common stock at an offering price of $0.50 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 30,425,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $0.499 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share offering price of the Company’s common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant for total gross proceeds of approximately $23.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by LiqTech. The offering is expected to close on or about May 17, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

LiqTech International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2700 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) full year performance was -87.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiqTech International Inc. shares are logging -93.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and -43.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $8.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3762910 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) recorded performance in the market was -84.00%, having the revenues showcasing -84.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.23M, as it employees total of 120 workers.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiqTech International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.3153, with a change in the price was noted -4.50. In a similar fashion, LiqTech International Inc. posted a movement of -89.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIQT is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LiqTech International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LiqTech International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.36%, alongside a downfall of -87.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.66% during last recorded quarter.