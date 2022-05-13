iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). It is currently valued at $2.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.81, after setting-off with the price of $2.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.91.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, iMedia Brands Announces Pricing of $24.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or iMedia Brands) (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of (i) 4,038,281 shares of its common stock, at an offering price of $3.07 per share, (ii) pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,763,022 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $3.0699 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share offering price of its common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant and (iii) warrants to purchase 7,801,303 shares of its common stock, with a per share exercise price of $2.94, which are only exercisable upon receipt of stockholder approval of an increase in the authorized shares of its common stock, which the Company will seek at its upcoming 2022 annual meeting, and which are exercisable for the earlier of (a) five years from the date of receiving such shareholder approval and (b) six years from the date of warrant issuance. The initial closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, with subsequent closings to occur within 180 days of the receipt of stockholder approval of the increase in authorized shares. You can read further details here

iMedia Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.74 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) full year performance was -65.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iMedia Brands Inc. shares are logging -77.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.90 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 667464 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) recorded performance in the market was -60.83%, having the revenues showcasing -68.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.44M, as it employees total of 645 workers.

Specialists analysis on iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.55, with a change in the price was noted -3.40. In a similar fashion, iMedia Brands Inc. posted a movement of -59.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 74,077 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMBI is recording 1.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.64.

Trends and Technical analysis: iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Raw Stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.48%, alongside a downfall of -65.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.24% during last recorded quarter.