Here is why Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.28%

At the end of the latest market close, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) was valued at $0.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1632 while reaching the peak value of $0.178 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1601. The stock current value is $0.26.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Genocea Initiates Restructuring and Announces Plan to Explore Strategic Alternatives. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that it has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and has engaged professional advisors, including an investment bank to act as a strategic advisor for this process. Strategic alternatives that will be evaluated include the sale of all or part of the Company, merger or reverse merger. You can read further details here

Genocea Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1601 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) full year performance was -91.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -90.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7175059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) recorded performance in the market was -85.51%, having the revenues showcasing -83.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.81M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

The Analysts eye on Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9220, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -70.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,505,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNCA is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

Raw Stochastic average of Genocea Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.14%.

Considering, the past performance of Genocea Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.99%, alongside a downfall of -91.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.84% during last recorded quarter.