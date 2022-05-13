Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Nucor Corporation (NUE)

At the end of the latest market close, Nucor Corporation (NUE) was valued at $125.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $123.93 while reaching the peak value of $126.96 and lowest value recorded on the day was $122.235. The stock current value is $124.64.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, Nucor and the University of Kentucky Receive Federal Grant for Carbon Capture R&D at Gallatin Mill. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is partnering with the University of Kentucky (UK) Research Foundation to test an innovative carbon dioxide (CO2) capture system at Nucor Steel Gallatin. This is one of 12 research projects being funded by a Department of Energy grant to advance point-source carbon capture and storage technologies that can capture CO2 emissions generated from natural gas power plants and industrial facilities which produce commodities like cement and steel. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $88.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 23.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -33.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $87.71 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3305168 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 9.19%, having the revenues showcasing 2.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.55B, as it employees total of 28800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 130.49, with a change in the price was noted +6.64. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +5.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,347,565 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.94%, alongside a boost of 23.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.51% during last recorded quarter.