Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). It is currently valued at $30.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $29.65, after setting-off with the price of $29.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.34.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Star Bulk Announces Results of Its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Star Bulk Carriers Corp (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held today in Cyprus pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated March 31, 2022 ( “Notice”). You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.41 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $18.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was 32.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -6.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.56 and $32.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1144164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was 25.01%, having the revenues showcasing 5.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.93B, as it employees total of 181 workers.

The Analysts eye on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.59, with a change in the price was noted +9.90. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of +48.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,533,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical rundown of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.86%, alongside a boost of 32.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.83% during last recorded quarter.