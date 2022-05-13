Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)

At the end of the latest market close, Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) was valued at $0.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5564 while reaching the peak value of $0.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5067. The stock current value is $0.75.Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Jupai Reports First Quarter 2021 Results. Jupai Holdings Limited (“Jupai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Jupai Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4111 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/22.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) full year performance was -60.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupai Holdings Limited shares are logging -65.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $2.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1654922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) recorded performance in the market was -27.18%, having the revenues showcasing -8.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.43M, as it employees total of 459 workers.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7164, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Jupai Holdings Limited posted a movement of -28.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,015 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jupai Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jupai Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.66%, alongside a downfall of -60.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.54% during last recorded quarter.